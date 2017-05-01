Minding makes an assured return at Naas

Minding stamped her class on the Camelot Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes at Naas.

The standout filly of her generation having won the 1000 Guineas and the Oaks, she also beat the boys over a mile in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day.

She will face much sterner tasks than this as the season unfolds, but it was pleasing to see Aidan O’Brien’s four-year-old look in such good form so early in the campaign.

Jim Bolger’s Moonlight Magic tried to take her on for the lead early, but Ryan Moore soon established an advantage which his mount would never relinquish.

Without being asked too many questions, Minding took a few lengths out of the field and the 1-3 favourite extended in pleasing fashion.

Moonlight Magic came home a clear second best as Moore allowed Minding to coast across the line.

O’Brien said: “We’re delighted to get her started back, it’s nice to get her going again. Ryan was very happy with her.

“She has the options of the Tattersalls (Gold Cup) or the Lockinge in Newbury. We’ll probably be looking at the Tattersalls, I’d imagine that’s where we’ll go.

“We’ll take it one at a time but we’d be thinking of the Prince Of Wales at Royal Ascot then.

“She’s a great filly and what she did last year was incredible. To go back to a mile at the end, it’s very rare a horse can do that over a mile, a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half.

“She’s done well physically and has changed into a four-year-old. When she was a two-year-old she looked like a two-year-old and then she looked like a three-year-old, but sometimes horses going from three to four don’t look like four-year-olds. She has changed.”