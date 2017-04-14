Strong Irish team chasing glory at track world championships

Following what was the most successful World Cup campaign ever by Irish riders, hopes are high that the team will contend for medals in this week’s track world championships in Hong Kong.

Last November Mark Downey won the points race in the Apeldoorn World Cup in November, then took the same event in February in Cali, Colombia.

He and Felix English also bagged a silver medal in the Madison race in Cali and, brimming with confidence, went on to take gold in Los Angeles.

Lydia Gurley also took bronze in the women’s scratch race in Cali, while Lydia Boylan won the opening round of the women’s Omnium and finished sixth overall.

Gurley and English were the first two Irish riders in action at the worlds and each were frustrated with how things turned out. Gurley missed the break in Wednesday’s scratch race, while English was closed down despite multiple attacks in Thursday’s men’s scratch event.

“It was quite an easy race, and I was trying to get away, but nobody was working. I kept trying to follow moves; you see a small gap, then work hard but people wouldn’t work with me.”

However hopes remain high that things will turn around. Boylan competes on Friday in the women’s Omnium, while Downey will line out in his key event, the points race.

Stage wins

He will combine with English in the Madison on Sunday and also hope for success there. The team is completed by Anna Turvey and Shannon McCurley.

Meanwhile two more international teams have been announced for this year’s An Post Rás. The Slovenian ROG Ljubljana squad plus the American CCB Velotooler Cycling Team will join the five previously-confirmed teams in the event, and are aiming for success.

“We haven’t set our exact goals as of yet but our approach as a team is to always ensure we are vying for stage wins and competitive at the top of the GC,” said Slovenian team director Marko Polanc.

The team is expected to include Ziga Jerman, who finished sixth in last year’s Junior World Championship road race, and Tadej Pogacar. He was third in the 2016 European Junior Championships.

Meanwhile the American CCB Velotooler Cycling Team will return after competing in last year’s event. The line-up will include Cory Small, who finished sixth overall in the Under-23 classification, and Noah Granigan.

“We learned a lot from competing in the Rás last year,” said team manager Tim Mitchell. “It’s a very tough and unpredictable race and our experience from 2016 will definitely stand us in good stead.”

The 2017 An Post Rás will begin in Dublin on Sunday May 21st and features stage finishes in Longford, Newport, Bundoran, Buncrana, Dungloe, Donegal, Ardee and Skerries.