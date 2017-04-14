UCD senior eights aiming to impress at Trinity Regatta

Visitors are bringing a strong crew across town to throw down the gauntlet to hosts

Liam Gorman

The National Rowing Centre will also be busy this weekend, with a junior women’s sculling camp. Lough Rinn in Leitrim also has a junior camp.

 

Trinity Regatta, which can trace its history all the way back to 1836, gives young rowers the chance to impress and spectators a good view of side-by-side racing at Islandbridge.

On Saturday they should also see a top-class senior eights race (scheduled for 5.55 pm), as UCD put out a strong crew to take on the hosts’ eight.

James O’Sullivan replaces Shane O’Connell in the crew which beat Commercial at Skibbereen Regatta. The UCD eight will lose some members to international duty, but could shine brightly all through what is the centenary year of UCD Boat Club.

Trinity’s women’s senior eight may have an easier time of it on Saturday, as UCD have not entered. Last year UCD were very disappointed to be disqualified in the semi-finals.

The exploits of the Olympians and senior internationals gave Skibbereen Regatta quite a sheen.

The Grand League structure can pit junior crews against the top seniors – and what a thrill and inspiration for Ciara Moynihan (16) and Siobhán Burns (17) of Workmens Rowing Club in Kerry to take on Claire Lambe and Sanita Puspure in the doubles final and Kildare men Oisín Clune (17) and Rory Clune (17) to take on the O’Donovan brothers in men’s doubles final.

Strong claim

At senior level no new crew staked a strong claim to join the Ireland set-up at this point – the team for the World Cup in Belgrade early next month is set to go on to the European Championships unchanged.

The high point of the domestic season, the Irish Rowing Championships, has a new main sponsor: Quish’s SuperValu in Ballincollig.

Interviews with candidates for the post of High Performance Director will be held in the coming weeks.

Rowing Ireland has drawn on some very experienced figures from international rowing in the process of finding the right candidate and working out what the role should entail. The new man (all the candidates are male) will be expected to strengthen and deepen the programme and build up strong links with clubs. There is an appreciation of the strengths of the present system and the importance of holding on to them.

The political uncertainty in Northern Ireland has had an overhang for rowing. Sport Northern Ireland has made a provisional vote for funding for the sport for the 2017 to 2021 but the actual grant has not been approved. It is understood it is worth about €100,000 a year.

Ring Rowing Club in Clonakilty will host the South Coast Indoor Rowing Tournament in the Darrara Agricultural Hall on Monday, May 1st.

