Seán McInerney catches the eye in Galway comeback

Oranmore-Maree clubman notches 1-3 as Tribesmen sees off NUI Galway

Galway trailed by six at the interval but prevailed by ten points in the end.

Galway trailed by six at the interval but prevailed by ten points in the end.

 

Galway 1-20 NUI Galway 0-13

On an evening when experience counted for a lot, Galway fought back in the second half to get the better of NUI Galway in the Walsh Cup at a freezing cold Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

But it was Oranmore-Maree clubman Seán McInerney who scored 1-3 from play on his debut, that made the biggest impression for Galway.

Dan Nevin was another to catch the eye too; he had a personal tally of 0-9 (six frees) as Galway fought back from 0-11 to 0-5 behind at the interval to win by ten points.

NUI Galway played with the elements at their backs in the first half. Nevin scored early but Aiden Helebert hit back moments in the fourth minute and NUI Galway took control.

Jason Flynn scored 0-7 in the game against DIT but the Galway full-forward was unusually off-target from frees.

NUI Galway didn’t let their chances slip and scored six unanswered points between the 11th and 33rd minutes to hold a commanding 0-10 to 0-3 advantage.

Crucially Sean Loftus found the range for Galway, either side of two further points from Ger Hennelly, and Nevin scored the last point of the half.

Galway may have found themselves trailing by six at the break but they were far too good when they stepped on the gas in the second half and scored 1-12 without reply with McInerney’s 69th minute goal sealing the convincing win.

GALWAY: J Skehill; J Grealish, R Burke, M Donoghue; S Loftus (0-1), B Flaherty, A Harte; M Keating, D Nevin (0-9, 0-6 frees); P Brehony, J Cooney, D Glennon (0-3); S McInerney (1-3), J Flynn (0-1), T Monaghan (0-1).Subs: J Holland for Grealish (31 mins), M Dolphin for Burke (35 mins), E Niland (0-1) for Cooney (56 mins), J Coyne 0-1 for Brehony (59 mins), C Salmon for Glennon (63 mins), C Connor for Donoghue (63 mins).

NUI GALWAY: C Tuohy; C Cosgrave, B Fitzpatrick, G Fennelly; M Connelly, C Cleary (0-3, 0-3 frees), G Forde; I Fox (0-2), O Donnellan; S Barrett, S Hynes, A Helebert (0-1); J Fox, G Loughnane (0-1), G Hennelly (0-5, 0-4 frees). Subs: C Ryan (0-1) for Fox (52 mins), C O Halloran for Hynes (52 mins), J Cummins for Cosgrave (61 mins), S Maloney for Barrett (61 mins), C Smyth for (66 mins).

Referee: Michael Murtagh (Westmeath).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.