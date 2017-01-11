Former minor star Donal Burke leads Dublin to UCD win

Forward scores 1-10 as holders continue Walsh Cup run

Paul Keane at Parnell Park

Dublin’s Donal Burke in action against Paddy Hannon of UCD during the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup round two game at Parnell Park. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Dublin 2-26 UCD 0-21

Donal Burke announced himself as a Dublin senior hurler with 1-10 at Parnell Park to leave the holders sitting pretty in the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup.

Burke was a Leinster title winning Dublin minor just last year but has found the step up no problem and built on a promising display in the round one win over Carlow.

He netted from the penalty spot late on while Cian O’Sullivan, another minor from 2016, hit their other goal.

Boss Ger Cunningham had already looked at 32 different players in his previous two games this year as he casts the net wide for new talent.

Burke is leading the group of talented young players in the team and claimed eight points in the first-half alone.

O’Sullivan netted a fine solo goal against Carlow and repeated the trick here after 32 minutes, helping Dublin to a 1-15 to 0-11 interval lead.

DJ Foran, an All-Ireland U21 medal winner and final goalscorer with Waterford last year, was UCD’s key man in attack.

Foran brought his tally into double figures by the 50th minute but Dublin finished strong with Burke’s goal from a 65th minute penalty sealing it.

DUBLIN: G Maguire; P Smyth, S Barrett, M McCaffrey; S McGrath, C Crummey (0-1), C Dowling; C Conway (0-3), B Quinn (0-3); C Burke, N McMorrow (0-3), F MacGib (0-1); C O’Sullivan (1-1), D Burke (1-10, six frees, 1-0 pen), A Quinn (0-3).

Subs: F Whitely (0-1) for C Burke, M Kavanagh for Dowling, C Robinson for McCaffrey, A Moore for O’Sullivan (all half-time), S O Riain for Conway (58 mins), C Maher for A Quinn (63 mins), T Connolly for D Burke (65 mins), J McGuirk for McMorrow (68 mins), F O Riain Broin for B Quinn (72 mins).

UCD: D Hughes; E Hayden, P Hannon, R Dwan; H Lawlor, T de Burca, C MacGabhann (0-1); L Scanlon, B Quigley; DJ Foran (0-11, eight frees), D Dolan (0-3), P Guinan (0-2); M Brennan, O O’Rorke (0-4, one free), JJ Ryan.

Subs: R McEvoy for Ryan (half-time), C Keane for Brennan (45 mins), M Cronin for de Burca (47 mins), J Houlihan for Lalor (62 mins), J Power for Foran (63 mins).

Referee: K Brady (Louth).

