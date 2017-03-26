Offaly set up Tipp quarter-final after narrow win over Kerry

John Buckley’s dismissal key and Kingdom now face relegation battle with Laois

Six points from Shane Dooley helped Offaly see off Kerry. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Six points from Shane Dooley helped Offaly see off Kerry. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Kerry 2-16 Offaly 1-21

A second yellow card picked up by Kerry’s sweeper John Buckley a minute before halftime proved a major factor in Offaly’s two point win over the Kingdom in this keenly contested Division 1B game, played at the Austin Stack Park, Tralee, on Sunday afternoon.

Offaly now qualify to play Tipperary in the league quarter-finals, while Kerry were left cursing their luck as they face a relegation battle against Laois next weekend.

Kerry were well in the contest at halftime thanks to 1-3 from outstanding full-forward Padraig Boyle and the free taking of Shane Nolan, but six points from Shane Dooley (5 frees) who was being well shackled by Daniel Collins, saw Offaly retire at the interval 0-15 to 1-9.

Kerry, despite being a man short, outscored Offaly in the second half but they shot sevenwides and had an goal bound effort from Jordan Conway saved by the Offaly defence at a crucial juncture.

Offaly got a vital goal from Stephen Quirke in 54th minute when they were hanging on to a one point lead and Kerry came up short despite a last minute Shane Nolan goal.

KERRY: M Stackpoole; J O’Connor, T Murnane, S Weir; D Collins, B Murphy, D Dineen; P O’Connor, J Goulding; S Nolan, P Kelly, C Harty; J Conway, P Boyle, J Buckley. Subs: M O’Leary for P Kelly ( 47), B O’Leary for C Harty ( 56), K Carmody for J Goulding ( 56), T Casey for P O’Connor ( 64). Scorers: S Nolan ( 1-6, 5 frees, 1’65), P Boyle ( 1-5), B Murphy, P O’Connor, C Harty, J Conway and K Carmody ( 0-1 each).

OFFALY: J Dempsey; P Rigney, M Cleary, B Conneely; P Geraghty, D Shortt, S Gardiner; A Treacy, D King; S Ryan, S Dooley, O Kelly; S Cleary, C Kiely, E Nolan. Subs: E Grogan for S Gardiner ( 28), P Murphy for B Conneely ( 43), S Quirke for S Dooley ( 43), J Mulrooney for P Geraghty ( 51), P Camon for E Nolan ( 65). Scorers: S Dooley ( 0-6, 5 frees), C Kiely ( 0-5, 2frees), S Cleary ( 0-4), S Quirke ( 1-0), D King and E Nolan (0-2 each), B Conneely and P Geraghty ( 0-1 each).

Referee: S Cleere ( Kilkenny)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.