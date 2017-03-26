Meath keep promotion hopes alive with Fermanagh win

Meath 3-15 Fermanagh 0-6

Meath extended their unbeaten league run to three game as they overcame Fermanagh’s feeble challenge at Pairc Tailteann.

Opening half goals from Donal Lenihan (penalty) and Bryan McMahon kept the Royals firmly in contention for promotion going into the final round of games.

The hosts lost Padraig Harnan to a black card, and Alan Forde to injury within 10 minutes of the start but they opened up a 1-1 to 0-2 lead on 14 minutes after Lenihan converted from the penalty spot.

McMahon’s quick turn and clinical finish to the Fermanagh net pushed the Royals into a 2-3 to 0-2 lead by the 22 minute.

The Erne men had the advantage of a stiff breeze but only managed two points from play in the opening half courtesy of Ryan Lyons and Kane Connor. Their other points came from Sean Quigley frees and it was the hosts who led 2-6 to 0-4 at the break.

The Fermanagh challenge completely fizzled out in the second half as the home side greatly improved their score tally.

Sean Tobin fisted to the net for Meath’s third goal from a Graham Reilly centre on 49 minutes to leave it 3-9 to 0-4.

They continued to pile on the scores after that with McMahon taking his tally to 1-3 while substitutes Cillain O’Sullivan and James McEntee also contributed to the winners total.

MEATH: P O’Rourke; D Keogan, C McGill, D Tobin; S McEntee, B Power, P Harnan; B Menton (0-1), J Toher (0-1 f); A Forde, G Reilly (0-2), E Wallace; B McMahon (1-3), S Tobin (1-2), D Lenihan (1-1, 1-0 pen). Subs: M Burke for Harnan (BC 10), C O’Sullivan (0-3) for Forde (10), J McEntee (0-2) for Reilly (51), C O’Brien for Toher (54), A Douglas for Power (62), J Wallace for E Wallace (64).

ADVERTISEMENT

FERMANAGH: C Snow; M Jones, C Cullen, K Connor 0-1; C P Murphy, B Mulrone, A Breen; E Donnelly, L Cullen 0-1; P McCusker, R Jones, R Lyons 0-1; E Courtney (0-1 free), S Quigley 0-2 frees), J McMahon. Subs: T Daly for M Jones (BC 30), D McCusker for Lyons (46), P Rehill for Murphy (55), C Corrigan for P McCusker (55), T McCaffrey for Courtney (63), D Teague for Quigley (65).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary)