Kilkenny’s utter dominance of Leinster Schools hurling continues

Kilkenny CBS’ semi-final win over Good Counsel on Wednesday afternoon has set up yet another all-Kilkenny Leinster Schools ‘A’ senior hurling final.

CBS will meet St Kieran’s College in the decider, as the county’s dominance of schools hurling in the province continues. One of the two schools has won each senior Leinster title since 2010. While all but one of the schools to have contested a final in that period has been from Kilkenny.

St Kieran’s are in search of a third title in a row, the Kilkenny school top both the provincial (54) and Dr Croke Cup (21) roll of honours by quite a distance.

Other than St Peter’s College in Wexford (2015) and another Kilkenny school, Castlecomer Community School (2011), St Kieran’s and CBS will have contested all of the last eight finals.

In that time they have made a combined eight appearances in the Dr Croke Cup final, with St Kieran’s winning the last three.

In comparison, in six-county Munster’s Dr Harty Cup, there have been four different winners since 2010. Nine different finalists, hailing from four different counties.

This schools success though hasn’t necessarily transferred directly into Kilkenny’s underage teams. Dublin and Kilkenny have shared bragging rights in the Leinster minor championship of late - Kilkenny winning four titles, and Dublin three, since 2010.

And they have won only one Under-21 Leinster title in that period. While there’s been no Under-21 All-Ireland triumph since 2008.

Perhaps the success of their school teams has been having a negative impact on preparations for their underage county teams, or perhaps these two schools are just commiting far more effort and resourcers into schools hurling than in competing counties?

Nevertheless while the intercounty underage results would suggest that Leinster is set to become a lot more competitive at senior level, the schools championship tells us otherwise.