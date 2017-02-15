Kilkenny CBS see of spirited Good Counsel challenge to reach final

CBS score crucial goal in either half to progress in re-scheduled semi-final clash

CBS Kilkenny are into the Leinster Senior A hurling final. Photograph: Inpho

CBS Kilkenny are into the Leinster Senior A hurling final. Photograph: Inpho

 

Kilkenny CBS 2-10 Good Counsel College (New Ross) 0-10

It’s going to be an all-county affair in this year’s Leinster Schools ‘A’ senior hurling final after Kilkenny CBS held off a strong Good Counsel College challenge on Tuesday afternoon.

CBS now meet reigning champions St Kieran’s College in the final.

When CBS And Good Counsel met on Saturday last, it was CBS who were leading 2-5 to 0-3 when the game was abandoned four minutes into the second half as the result of an injury to a Counsel player.

But on this occasion they came up against far more stern opposition from the Wexford college.

Very little separated the sides during the opening 30 minutes, with a Sean Bolger goal for CBS midway through the half sending the sides in level at the interval, 1-3 to 0-6.

Through the 60 minutes the sides were level on eight occasions, with the accuracy of Good Counsel freetaker Luke Sinnott keeping his side in the contest.

However Conor Drennan’s 56th minute goal gave his team a 2-8 to 0-10 cushion from which they seen out the victory.

Kilkenny CBS: B Maher; L Stynes, J Manogue, M. Butler; C Flynn, J. Molloy, C Timmons; N Brassil (0-3), R Buckley; D Dunne (0-1), T Wallace, C Heary; S Bolger (1-2 2f), S Boyd, C Drennan (1-4 4f). Subs: J Sheehan for Buckley (temp); J Sheehan for Timmons; M Doyle for Wallace; S Stauanton for Heary.

Good Counsel College: J Byrne-Doyle; D Hartley, C O’Connor, G sheehan; D Lyons, J Myler, E Porter; R Hennessy, E Coakley; S Nolan (0-1), D Kehoe, J Sutton; S Wall, L Sinnott (0-9 8f), K O’Donoghue. Sub: Morrissey for O’Donoghue.

Referee: B O’Reilly (Laois).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.