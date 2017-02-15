Kilkenny CBS see of spirited Good Counsel challenge to reach final

Kilkenny CBS 2-10 Good Counsel College (New Ross) 0-10

It’s going to be an all-county affair in this year’s Leinster Schools ‘A’ senior hurling final after Kilkenny CBS held off a strong Good Counsel College challenge on Tuesday afternoon.

CBS now meet reigning champions St Kieran’s College in the final.

When CBS And Good Counsel met on Saturday last, it was CBS who were leading 2-5 to 0-3 when the game was abandoned four minutes into the second half as the result of an injury to a Counsel player.

But on this occasion they came up against far more stern opposition from the Wexford college.

Very little separated the sides during the opening 30 minutes, with a Sean Bolger goal for CBS midway through the half sending the sides in level at the interval, 1-3 to 0-6.

Through the 60 minutes the sides were level on eight occasions, with the accuracy of Good Counsel freetaker Luke Sinnott keeping his side in the contest.

However Conor Drennan’s 56th minute goal gave his team a 2-8 to 0-10 cushion from which they seen out the victory.

Kilkenny CBS: B Maher; L Stynes, J Manogue, M. Butler; C Flynn, J. Molloy, C Timmons; N Brassil (0-3), R Buckley; D Dunne (0-1), T Wallace, C Heary; S Bolger (1-2 2f), S Boyd, C Drennan (1-4 4f). Subs: J Sheehan for Buckley (temp); J Sheehan for Timmons; M Doyle for Wallace; S Stauanton for Heary.

Good Counsel College: J Byrne-Doyle; D Hartley, C O’Connor, G sheehan; D Lyons, J Myler, E Porter; R Hennessy, E Coakley; S Nolan (0-1), D Kehoe, J Sutton; S Wall, L Sinnott (0-9 8f), K O’Donoghue. Sub: Morrissey for O’Donoghue.

Referee: B O’Reilly (Laois).