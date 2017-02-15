Limerick IT’s second-half show too hot for UCD

Davy Fitzgerald’s team now seek revenge against champions Mary I in semi-final

LIT’s David Reidy competes for possession with Jack O’Connor of UCD. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

LIT’s David Reidy competes for possession with Jack O’Connor of UCD. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Limerick IT 1-20 UCD 1-13

Davy Fitzgerald’s Limerick IT have the chance to gain Fitzgibbon Cup revenge against holders Mary Immaculate College after booking their place in the semi-finals.

LIT lost to Mary I by 0-9 to 0-11 at the penultimate stage last year but Fitzgerald’s men will meet the champions again at NUIG on Friday week.

LIT made it to finals weekend by dispensing with the challenge of UCD on Tuesday afternoon.

The hosts produced a powerful second half display to advance, outscoring UCD by 1-11 to 0-4 after the break.

Luke Scanlon netted in the sixth minute for UCD and while the sides were level on five occasions in the opening half, the visitors hit four unanswered points before half-time to lead by 1-9 to 0-9.

But LIT had the breeze at their backs in the second period and went about their business with real efficiency.

They reeled off two quick-fire points after half-time, before eventually drawing level at 0-14 to 1-11.

From there, it was clear that there would only be one winner and a run of five unanswered points had LIT 0-17 to 1-11 clear.

Oisin O’Rorke’s free cut the deficit to two points as Nicky English’s UCD hung in there but they failed to score from play in the second half.

LIT responded with three-in-a-row and while O’Rorke pointed another free late on, Jason McCarthy made sure of a comfortable win by taking a pass from David Dempsey before firing to the net past UCD goalkeeper Darragh Holohan.

LIT: E Quilligan; O O’Brien, K Bennett, C Nolan; W Ryan, B O’Connell (0-1), D Byrnes (0-3, 1f); D Reidy, W Connors (0-1); S Bennett (0-2, 1f), P Killeen (0-7,6f), J McCarthy (1-3); J Shanahan, P Duggan (0-1), D Dempsey (0-2).

Sub: C Cooney for O’Connell (53).

UCD: D Holohan; E Hayden, P Hannon, J O’Connor; H Lawlor, T de Búrca (0-1f), C Buckley; C MacGabhann, D Dolan (0-2); J Maher (0-1), J Madden (0-1), P Guinan; O O’Rorke (0-3, 2f), L Scanlon (1-0), DJ Foran (0-5, 4f).

Subs: R Dwan for Madden (52), B Quigley for O’Connor (52), C Keane for Guinan (52), S Quirke for Maher (57).

Referee: Brian Gavin (Offaly)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.