Dublin set for jobs boost as Cosmo to open three restaurants

Restaurant chain Cosmo is to create more than 150 jobs in Dublin over the next 18 months as it opens three new restaurants.

The chain currently operates 16 branches across the UK, including a Belfast branch which opened in 2012.

A new restaurant is to open in Liffey Valley in December, which will employ 60 people. Two more restaurants will open in the Dublin area within the next 18 months, bringing the total number of jobs to more than 150.

The new restaurant in Liffey Valley will offer a variety of food from around the world as well as live cooking stations, including Teppanyaki.

Cosmo said it would source all its produce and supplies from local distributors “where possible”.

Local TD Frances Fitzgerald said she was “delighted” to welcome the jobs to Liffey Valley.

“This is another welcome investment in Liffey Valley, creating jobs for local people and families throughout the West Dublin area,” she said. “This investment and creation of such a large number of new jobs, shows great confidence in the area.”

Cosmo regional director Bock Liang said management has spent about six years looking for a suitable location and is “delighted” it will be opening the doors in a few weeks’ time.

“It’s a very exciting time of expansion for the Cosmo Restaurant group, with more new openings in the UK,” he said. “We are also planning more Dublin locations in the city centre and South Dublin in the next 18 months.”