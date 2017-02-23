The Morning Sports Briefing

Six Nations

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is set to restore Jack McGrath, Rory Best and Johnny Sexton to his starting line-up, when he announces the team to face France at lunchtime today.

Rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley also predicts a return to the XV for Rob Kearney and Conor Murray, with Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony and Andrew Trimble all restored to the match-day squad for Saturday’s encounter at the Aviva.

Soccer

Last night Jamie Vardy kept Leicester City’s Champions League party going, as he scored a vital late away goal in his team’s round of 16 first-leg loss to Sevilla. The 2-1 defeat could have been worse, were it not for Vardy’s first goal in the competition, and a first half penalty save from Kasper Schmeichel.

In the night’s other tie Juventus struck twice in the second half to beat 10-man Porto 2-0 in Portugal.

Earlier, in the Europa League, Manchester United cemented their place in the last 16 with a 1-0 win over St Etienne. However they lost goalscorer Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Michael Carrick to injury, and both players look set to miss this weekend’s EFL Cup final.

GAA Congress

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) last night revealed that they will be calling on this weekend’s GAA Congress to reject the so-called ‘Super 8’ phase of the football championship, in what may prove a fatal blow to GAA director general Páraic Duffy’s proposed reforms.

Athletics

Meanwhile, in her column this morning Sonia O’Sullivan explains how, with the newly opened Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena, poor facilities for athletes can’t be used as an excuse for the sport any more.

“Athletics will always be one of our most traditional sports. But it also needs to move a bit more with the times, create a bit more of a drive to attract more participants and a wider audience.”

What to watch out for

The European Tour’s Joburg Open is underway in South Africa this morning, with Paul Dunne and Gareth Maybin in action. (Sky Sports 4, 8.30am-10.30am, noon-2pm)

While in Florida, Pádraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power are in action at the Honda Classic. (Sky Sports 4, 7pm-11pm)

Tottenham are looking to recover from their first-leg defeat as they host Gent tonight, in search of a place in the last-16 of the Europa League. (BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm)