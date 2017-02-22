Leinster U21 FC: Westmeath and Wexford book quarter-final slots

Boidu Sayeh’s late goal helps Westmeath set up meeting with Dublin

Westmeath’s Boidu Sayeh scores a late goal in the EirGrid Leinster U21 Football Championship match against Meath at Lakepoint Park in Mullingar. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Westmeath 2-8 Meath 0-12

A fortuitous goal in the 56th minute from corner back Boidu Sayeh was the key score as Westmeath advanced to meet Dublin in the Leinster under-21 football quarter-final with a two-point win over neighbours Meath in a match played in miserable weather at Lakepoint Park, Mullingar on Wednesday night.

An excellent penalty by Ronan O’Toole had Westmeath ahead by 1-3 to 0-4 after 24 minutes, but Meath finished the half strongly with three unanswered points to lead by 0-7 to 1-3 at the interval.

Meath looked the more likely winners until Sayeh’s 30-metre shot squirmed through Jonathan Lynch’s hands.

Three players received straight red cards in the closing stages – Breen Conlon (Meath) in the 50th minute, and Finbar Coyne (Westmeath) and Robin Clarke (Meath) in the same incident with normal time almost up.

WESTMEATH: K Fagan; P Murray, R Wallace, B Sayeh (1-0); D Conway, M Kelly, I McGovern; N Mitchell, L O’Reilly; S Clavin (0-1), R O’Toole (1-0, pen), E O’Brien; F Coyne (0-3), T Adamson, D Giles (0-3, three frees).

Subs: C Shanley (0-1) for Adamson (h/t), C Dillon for O’Brien (41), J Kearney for Clavin (41), M Darling for Conway (53), G Murray for McGovern (60 + 1).

MEATH: J Lynch; E Greene, R Clarke, J Reilly; J Mooney, B Conlon, C Devlin; S Reilly (0-2), S Noonan; E Smyth, T O’Reilly (0-4, two frees), D Campion (0-1); C Moriarty (0-2), D McLoughlin (0-3), F Reilly.

Subs: D O’Neill for Devlin (h-t), C Harnan for Greene (46), R Jones for Smyth (51), D McEntee for Reilly (51), J Scully for Moriarty (59), J McLoughlin for Noonan (60 + 3).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).

Carlow 0-8 Wexford 1-18

Wexford completely outclassed southeast neighbours Carlow in this opening round Leinster under-21 football championship tie at Netwatch Cullen Park scoring 1-16 from play shared among eight players.

Carlow were very poor, failing to score from play in the opening half by which time they trailed by double scores (0-10 to 0-5).

Wexford, under the management of senior county boss Séamus McEnaney, were in control from the start. They displayed fine teamwork and picked off a succession of fine points, with right full forward Mikey Dwyer outstanding. He finished with 1-2 while centre forward Ian Carty, with 0-4 from play, was also in top form.

The game’s only goal came from Dwyer on 46 minutes to put Wexford 1-15 to 0-7 ahead as they progressed with considerable ease.

CARLOW: C Byrne; C O’Doherty, J Murphy, N Lowry; D Crooks, C Gaffney, J Brennan; I Atkinson, P Hennessy; S Bambrick, J Clarke, C Bailey; D Lunney (0-1), S O’Neill (0-6, five frees), D Smithers (0-1, free).

Subs: C Foley for Atkinson (39); C Byrne for Bailey (42); C Reynolds for Brennan (49); C McGrath for Crooks (52); M Lawlor for Hennessy (59).

WEXFORD: M Doyle; S Barden, R Devereux, A Murphy; C Firman (0-1), N Rossiter, D Barden (0-1); N Hughes (0-2), P Devereux; J Firman, I Carty (0-4), J Stafford; M Dwyer (1-2), T Byrne (0-4,two frees), M Rossiter (0-2).

Subs: D Bolger for J Firman (48); M O’Connor for Stafford (52); D Redmond for Murphy (54); D Pepper (0-2) for C Firman (55); J Roche for Hughes (58); G Malone for Redmond (bc 60).

Referee: C O’Dwyer (Offaly).

