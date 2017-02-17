The Morning Sports Briefing

Zlatan’s goals do the trick, Liam Toland wants van der Flier in for Stander, and what to watch out for

Manchester United’s Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic applauds the fans at Old Trafford. Photograph: Getty Images

Soccer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a hat-trick as Manchester United put St Etienne to the sword - Jose Mourinho’s men taking control of their Europa League last-32 tie at Old Trafford last night. 

The Swede has scored more goals against St-Étienne than any other club in his career.

Meanwhile Spurs lost 1-0 in their first-leg at Ghent, despite fielding a strong team. Nine players remained in the team from the weekend’s defeat to Liverpool, but again that upbeat rhythm Mauricio Pochettino so craves appeared drained from their play.

Rugby

Liam Toland is looking for a change to Ireland’s backrow for their next Six Nations encounter against France, and Josh van der Flier’s “subtlety” could fit the bill.

“CJ Stander’s style is to dominate physically and then adjust to the potential post-tackle. This is a fine methodology, especially against Italy, but the French are less intimidated. In this way Stander will often miss greater team opportunity pre-contact or even during contact.”

The national interests and what Joe Schmidt might be thinking dominated a press conference about Leinster and their Pro12 game tonight against Edinburgh. 

Joe Carbery at outhalf, Josh van der Flier at openside flanker, Dave Kearney, another on the comeback trail, and Luke McGrath at scrumhalf are all hoping that the watching eyes will like what they see.

Tough on the likes of Ross Byrne though, who has been doing extremely well in the outhalf role.

GAA

Meanwhile the much anticipated deal between Dublin GAA and the Davy Group for the purchase of the Spawell complex in Templeogue looks to be finally heading for conclusion by the beginning of March. The initial plan will be to develop a centre of excellence with a number of pitches.

Golf

Pádraig Harrington has shaken off his injury worries and shot a much-needed round of 67 to leave him at four under par, three shots behind early leader Sam Saunders – the grandson of the late Arnold Palmer - at the Genesis Open.

What to watch out for

There’s Sigerson Cup semi-final action at the Connacht GAA Centre in Knock. First, St Mary’s take on UCC at 2pm before UCD play UL at 4pm.

At 7.35 the Pro12 action gets underway with Leinster taking on Edinburgh at the RDS (TG4, 7.20pm).

