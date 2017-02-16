Pádraig Harrington shakes off injury to fly high at Riviera

Beware the injured golfer.

Despite an 11th hour decision as to whether or not he would play at the Genesis Open, Pádraig Harrington shot a much-needed round of 67 to shoot up the leaderboard.

That leaves him at four under par, two shots behind early leader Sam Saunders – the grandson of the late Arnold Palmer.

The Dubliner went into the tournament at Riviera in Los Angeles unsure as to whether or not he would be fit to play due to a shoulder injury which had plagued him at Pebble Beach last week and Torrey Pines the week before.

However, there were few problems in a round which saw him card five birdies and a bogey to sit within touching distance of the 29-year-old Saunders who has made just one cut in four events so far this season.

The three-time major winner would also be entitled to feel a little disappointed after he failed to birdie two of the three par fives.

As it was he picked up his shots on the par fours seventh and 10th before blitzing the final three holes with three birdies in a row to card his best round of the year so far.

Heavy early morning fog delayed play for an hour but, once it cleared, it yielded scorable conditions for a strong field in the final leg of the early-season west coast swing.

Harrington took full advantage to move into the top five halfway through the day with the likes of Jordan Spieth and Jason Day yet to tee off.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell were also among the afternoon starters – McDowell making his first appearance on the PGA Tour this season.

US Open champion Dustin Johnson looked in formidable form with six birdies in his first 12 holes giving him the solo lead before dropping a shot at his 13th hole.

From there he could only manage five pars to finish and sign for a round of 66.