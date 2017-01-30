The Morning Sports Briefing

‘Romance of the cup’ is only a myth

First to football this morning and, after a weekend of FA Cup shocks which saw two non-league teams reach the fifth round for the first time ever, Ken Early writes that the ‘romance of the cup’ is purely a myth that only the TV companies believe in.

The achievements of Sutton and Lincoln were incredible and huge days for both clubs but, when it comes to the Manchester Uniteds, Liverpools and Manchester Citys of this world, they don’t care.

Sutton’s win over Leeds yesterday puts them into tonight’s fifth round draw where they will also be joined by United who brushed aside Reading 4-0 at Old Trafford in the final game of the weekend.

How new sanctions could impact on Six Nations

On to rugby and Andy McGeady this morning looks at how World Rugby’s new high tackle sanctions could impact on the Six Nations.

“Using referee and team data from Opta, we’ve seen a high-tackle penalty every 16 penalties compared to 26 before the guidelines took effect, and a high-tackle penalty every 208 tackles compared to 261 beforehand,” he writes.

Strongholds mark their territory early

In GAA it was a weekend of the traditional strongholds marking their territory ahead of the league campaign with Dublin, Galway, Tyrone and Kerry all claiming early season silverware.

Many Clouds’ death raises more hard questions

In Tipping Point this week Malachy Clerkin writes that it is hard not to feel quesy about the death of Many Clouds, the 2015 Grand National winner who passed away on Saturday after beating Thistlecrack in the Cotswolds Chase at Cheltenham.

Was the horse run until he could simply take no more and dropped dead? And are we okay with that?

‘It leaves you wary and somewhat mentally scarred’

Also this morning, in the second instalment of a two-part series on serious injury in sport, Malachy Clerkin talks to Ciara Mageean and Ciara O’Sullivan about the mental scarring that can occur.

Federer scales Mount Olympus

It was a remarkable weekend at the Australian Open tennis as Serena Williams first beat sister Venus on Saturday morning before Roger Federer completed a fairytale comeback by defeating Rafael Nadal to win his 18th grand slam title.

Rahm surges out of pack for first win

And, finally, Spain’s John Rahm finished birdie-eagle at Torrey Pines last night to claim his maiden PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open.