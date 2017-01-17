Jason Byrne back on goal trail as he resumes pursuit of record

The 38-year-old is currently 14 goals short of the 235 goals scored by Brendan Bradley

Emmet Malone

Jason Byrne celebrates scoring a goal for Bohemians. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Jason Byrne celebrates scoring a goal for Bohemians. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Jason Byrne admits that his pursuit of Brendan Bradley’s all-time League of Ireland goalscoring record is a big part of the reason he has signed for Cabinteely where the 38 year-old will link up once again with his former boss Pat Devlin for the coming season.

“If it wasn’t for the record I’d have retired five years ago,” jokes the Dubliner who is currently 14 short of the 235 goals scored by Bradley between 1966 and 1986, 181 of them for Finn Harps.

“But no, seriously,” he adds pretty quickly, “it’s still a carrot that’s there dangling in front of me. It’s a target for me to me to aim for and if I can get to it then that would be good for everyone at the club, not just me.”

Byrne, who will turn 39 next month, says he is disappointed with the amount of time he got to play at UCD last year but understands the decisions that manager Collie O’Neill had to make.

It’s a tough business being a manager and Collie didn’t feel that he could give me the amount of game-time that I wanted but I know Devo a long time and I know he believes in me. I don’t know yet how much time I’ll get at Cabinteely but I’m not just going out there to make up the numbers.”

Devlin seems a little unsure too as to just how big a part Byrne, who last finished as the league’s top scorer just over a decade ago, will play but, he says: “I’m not bringing him in not to play. I can’t say at this stage how many games he’ll start or how many he’ll come on in with 20 minutes to go when we are looking to win the game but I’m sure he can still be a big player for us.

“There are other sides to it; we’re a club with 60 teams and who better than Jason to teach younger players how to score than Jason but the main reason I am bringing him in is to score them himself and the record is there so....”

It seems a pretty tall order for the striker to get the number of goals required this year but Byrne doesn’t rule out going again in 2018 if needs be. “We’ll see. I’ll be retired a long time and I feel good so this is the right decision for me now but there’s no point in talking about that now; I’ll take it one season at a time.”

Stephen Dooley, meanwhile, says he is happy to have re-signed for the Cork City. “Maybe last season there was a settling in period and I found myself in and out of the team, which is fair enough,” says the 25 year-old who joined last year from Derry City, “but I am well settled in now and hopefully this year I can kick on and have a better year.”

Waterford have announced the signing of former Shamrock Rovers midfielder Garry Comerford from Cobh Ramblers.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.