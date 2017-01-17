Robbie Brady’s Premier League transfer still some way off

‘I’m not going into nuts and bolts but no deal for Robbie Brady is anywhere near done’

Emmet Malone

Robbie Brady is attracting plenty of Premier League interest. Photograph: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Norwich City boss Alex Neil insists that there is still some way to go before any deal for Robbie Brady to leave for a Premier League club is done.

Speaking ahead of his side’s FA Cup replay against Southampton, in which the Dubliner may well feature, the manager insisted that Norwich are “not anywhere near a deal with anybody,” despite widespread reports of interest from Leicester City, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Sunderland.

Palace had a bid for the Republic of Ireland international rejected last week and Sunderland are reported to have submitted one, worth around €11.5 million, on Monday. Burnley, though, are also believed to be still keen on recruiting the 25 year-old who can play at left back or in midfield.

“There’s obviously been teams interested in Robbie,” said Neil at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, “but we’re not anywhere near a deal with anybody. I’m not going to go into the nuts and bolts of it but the point of it is there’s no deal for Robbie Brady anywhere near done.

The manager reacted tetchily to the suggestion that despite his apparent lack of options in the wake of Martin Olsson’s departure for Swansea, there might be a reluctance on his part to start the Irishman against Southampton as it would “cup-tie” him.

“Cup-tied for who?” he asked, “he’s a Norwich City player. My responsibility in my job is to look after Norwich City, Robbie Brady is a Norwich City player and will be utilised as a Norwich City player to the best use of Norwich City.”

