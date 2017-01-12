Former England manager Graham Taylor has died aged 72

Taylor managed England from 1990 to 1993, as well as Aston Villa and Watford

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Graham Taylor – in a photograph taken in 2002, when he was manager of Aston Villa. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The former England manager Graham Taylor has died aged 72 following a suspected heart attack.

Taylor, whose playing career took him to Grimsby Town and Lincoln City, managed England from 1990 until 1993 and also had two spells in charge at Aston Villa and Watford, as well as managerial tenures at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Lincoln. In recent years he had worked as a pundit on the BBC and BT Sport.

“With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack,” read a family statement. “The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”

A statement from the Football League added: “We are extremely saddened to hear Graham Taylor has passed away. A genuine legend of the game. Our thoughts are with his family.”

