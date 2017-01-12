Manchester United extend Marouane Fellaini’s contract

The extension means the Belgian is now committed to Old Trafford until 2018

Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension on Marouane Fellaini’s contract. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension clause on Marouane Fellaini’s contract.

The development means the Belgian is now committed to the Old Trafford club until 2018.

Fellaini signed a four-year contract containing this option of a further year when he joined the club from Everton in a £27.5million deal in 2013.

The news comes two days after the 29-year-old midfielder, whose United career has been mixed, celebrated a late goal in the EFL Cup semi-final win over Hull by hugging manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline.

Mourinho had kept faith with the player after he was booed by his own supporters for clumsily giving away a penalty against Everton last month.

Mourinho said after the game: “That’s the reason why I am here, to support the players, especially in a difficult situation.

“He has a very strong mentality. He coped well with the situation and he was not afraid in the next match after Everton to go on to the pitch again.

“I think he played phenomenally against Reading and (against Hull) he scored an important goal for us. The dynamic has changed and the empathy from the fans. He is always supported by myself and he knows that he is a very important player for me.”

Uncertainty may remain over Fellaini’s long-term future, but the extra year prevents a further depletion of United’s midfield resources with Morgan Schneiderlin set to leave the club.

