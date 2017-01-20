Stoke’s £10m bid for Saido Berahino accepted by West Brom

Mark Hughes beats off competition from Watford and West Ham

Ed Aarons

Stoke have agreed a fee of £10 million with West Bromwich Albion for striker Saido Berahino. Photograph: Daniel Hambury/PA Wire

Stoke have confirmed they have agreed a fee of £10 million (€11.5 million) with West Bromwich Albion for striker Saido Berahino, beating off competition from Watford and West Ham.

Mark Hughes has shown interest in the 23-year-old in the past two transfer windows, although the Stoke manager admitted on Friday morning that his hopes of sealing a transfer were fading.

However, with Berahino’s contract due to expire in the summer and having failed to make a first-team appearance since September, West Brom were keen to resolve the issue before the end of the month and have now accepted a bid of an initial £10 million, with a further £5 million (€5.75 million) potentially due in bonuses.

Berahino will now discuss personal terms with Stoke ahead of his proposed move, with the club hopeful of completing a deal in the next few days.

(Guardian service)

