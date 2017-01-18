Lyon to end Memphis Depay’s miserable stay at Manchester United

French side set to pay up to €25m for Dutch winger

Lyon have agreed a deal to buy Manchester United forward Memphis Depay. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire



 

Lyon are expected to pay up to €25 million to end Memphis Depay’s miserable stay at Manchester United.

Much was expected of the 22-year-old forward after arriving for €28 million from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015, but a frustrating first season at Old Trafford was compounded by a disappointing second campaign.

Depay has made just one start in all competitions under Jose Mourinho and Lyon have had an offer accepted.

United have inserted buy back and sell-on clauses into the deal, while add-ons to the initial outlay include the French club qualifying for the Champions League and the Dutchman signing a new deal with them.

The deal represents a small loss on a player who scored seven goals in 53 appearances for United, where things have not worked out for the well-paid winger.

Depay is set to follow Morgan Schneiderlin out of Old Trafford after the France international last week joined Everton for an initial €23 million fee, rising to €27.5 million.

Ronald Koeman’s men were also linked with a move for the Dutch winger, but Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has been much firmer with his interest.

“Things are progressing, we keep on working,” Genesio was quoted as saying on Friday.

“It takes time, discussions . . . because recruiting a player now is not easy. I trust the president to get things done quickly. I have put a priority on Memphis Depay.

“He is a powerful player who scores goals and is good at set-pieces. Rachid (Ghezzal) has left for the African Nations Cup and Memphis knows how to play out wide.

“He is a young player with great international experience and a lot of potential. This is my number one priority.

“I’m a fan of this player, he has an interesting profile for us, especially as we risk losing Rachid at the end of the season.

“But there are several things to consider, including the price.”

