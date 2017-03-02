Pep Guardiola defends Claudio Bravo after another mistake

Goalkeeper greeted with ironic cheers by Manchester City fans against Huddersfield

Pep Guardiola has defended Claudio Bravo after he made another mistake during Manchester City’s FA Cup replay win over Huddersfield. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP

Pep Guardiola has defended Claudio Bravo after he made another mistake during Manchester City’s FA Cup replay win over Huddersfield. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP

 

Pep Guardiola lavished praise on Sergio Aguero and defended Claudio Bravo after Manchester City came from behind to thrash Huddersfield in the FA Cup.

Top scorer Aguero struck twice, set up another and hit the woodwork as City powered into the quarter-finals with a 5-1 victory over the Championship side at the Etihad Stadium.

But it was another dismal night for much-maligned goalkeeper Bravo who, on his return to the team after sitting out five of the previous six games, was at fault for the Terriers’ surprise early opener.

The Chilean allowed a seventh-minute shot from former City youngster Harry Bunn to slip under his body in an awkward moment which also turned up the heat on Guardiola, the manager who has backed him.

To compound their woes, Bravo was later taunted by his own fans with a sarcastic round of applause after making a save.

Guardiola needed his team to respond to take off the pressure and they did so in style with three goals before the interval. Leroy Sane equalised before Aguero struck from the penalty spot and teed up the third for Pablo Zabaleta. Aguero and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho completed the job late on.

Aguero’s double, coming after he also scored two against Monaco last week, took his tally for the season to 22 and underlined his return to form after recently losing his place to Gabriel Jesus.

“It is the best performance I have ever seen from Sergio in many things,” said Guardiola, who has repeatedly played down speculation Aguero could leave the club in the summer.

“When he plays in that level Sergio is unstoppable. We are so so happy the way he played.”

Guardiola also tried to talk up the performance of Bravo even though the 33-year-old again did little to convince.

Bravo has struggled to make an impact since controversially replacing Joe Hart earlier in the season and has recently been dropped in favour of Willy Caballero.

Guardiola said: “The performance from Claudio was amazing. I just congratulate him on how he played.”

Guardiola also claimed Bravo would not be affected by the reaction of the crowd towards him.

He said: “He is strong enough. This year he was nominated as one of the five best goalkeepers in the world.

“What the fans express — I am not here to judge them.”

Huddersfield boss David Wagner, who had to watch from the stands due to a touchline ban, felt his side failed to do themselves justice.

“We have shown too much respect, unfortunately, against a very strong Manchester City side,” the German said.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.