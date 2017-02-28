Ireland boss Martin O’Neill thrilled with Mexico friendly in New Jersey

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill will take his side to the United States for a friendly international against Mexico in the build-up to the World Cup qualifier against against Austria in Dublin on June 11th.

The friendly game will take place on Thursday June 1st at the 82,500 capacity MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home to NFL sides the Giants and the Jets, and also the venue for Ireland’s famous World Cup win over Italy in 1994.

The game is set for a 8pm kick-off local time (1am Irish time) and tickets will be released via Ticketmaster.com from 3pm on Wednesday March 1st.

O’Neill’s squad will face a hectic few days with a second friendly against Uruguay on Sunday June 4th at the Aviva Stadium, a week before the Group D meeting against Austria at the Dublin venue.

“This is a brilliant match for us in our preparation for our World Cup qualifier against Austria,” said O’Neill.

“Mexico in the United States couldn’t be much tougher but it’s exactly what we want. We have another game against Uruguay a few days later at the Aviva Stadium before the Austria game the following week.

“The players who may not have played for a while after their club season has ended will, I’m sure, relish the opportunity to play against such quality opposition.”

Ireland have played against Mexico four times – drawing three and losing the World Cup encounter in Orlando in 1994.

Ireland last played in MetLife Stadium in June 2014 when they took on Portugal.