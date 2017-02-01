Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino fined and banned for drink-driving
Brazilian forward was stopped by police in Liverpool city centre on Christmas Eve
Liverpool footballer Roberto Firmino arriving at Liverpool City Magistrates Court with his wife Larissa Pereira where he was fined £20,000 and banned from driving for a year after admitting drink-driving. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been fined £20,000 (€23,500) and banned from driving for a year after admitting drink-driving at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.
The Brazil international was stopped by police while he was driving his Range Rover on Strand Street in Liverpool city centre at 3am on Christmas Eve.
Michael Hogan, defending the 25-year-old, said the incident happened the day after the footballer’s family home was targeted by burglars who were “prepared to use extreme force”.