Scott Hogan completes move from Brentford to Aston Villa
The 24-year-old has scored 14 times in the league this season and is eligible for Ireland
Scott Hogan has completed his move to Aston Villa from Brentford in a deal which could be worth up to £12million.
The Salford-born striker, who is eligible to play for Ireland, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club for an initial £9million.
Hogan has scored 14 times in the league this term and West Ham were keen to sign him but boss Slaven Bilic pulled out of a move as he felt he had other striking options.
The 24-year-old told the club’s official site: “I’m delighted to be at a club like Aston Villa.
“With its history and tradition I can’t wait to start working hard and helping the team.
“It all happened quite quickly and now I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates tomorrow and beginning a new chapter in my career.”
Hogan joined Brentford for around £750,000 from Rochdale in 2014 and scored 21 goals in 36 games for the Bees.