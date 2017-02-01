Scott Hogan completes move from Brentford to Aston Villa

The 24-year-old has scored 14 times in the league this season and is eligible for Ireland

Scott Hogan has completed his move to Aston Villa from Brentford in a deal which could be worth up to £12million. Photo: Getty Images

Scott Hogan has completed his move to Aston Villa from Brentford in a deal which could be worth up to £12million.

The Salford-born striker, who is eligible to play for Ireland, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club for an initial £9million.

Hogan has scored 14 times in the league this term and West Ham were keen to sign him but boss Slaven Bilic pulled out of a move as he felt he had other striking options.

The 24-year-old told the club’s official site: “I’m delighted to be at a club like Aston Villa.

“With its history and tradition I can’t wait to start working hard and helping the team.

“It all happened quite quickly and now I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates tomorrow and beginning a new chapter in my career.”

Hogan joined Brentford for around £750,000 from Rochdale in 2014 and scored 21 goals in 36 games for the Bees.

