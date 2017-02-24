Europa League: Manchester United to play FC Rostov

Jose Mourinho’s side handed long trip to Russia in last-16 while Roma play Lyon

Manchester United will play FC Rostov in the last-16 of the Europa League. Photograph: Cyril Zingaro/Epa

Manchester United will play FC Rostov in the last-16 of the Europa League. Photograph: Cyril Zingaro/Epa

 

Manchester United will play Russian side FC Rostov in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho’s side, who saw off St Etienne in the previous round, will travel to Russia for the first leg on Wednesday, March 8th.

The second leg will take place the following week on March 15th.

Mourinho should be relieved to be at Old Trafford for the second leg as United are due to play at Chelsea in their FA Cup quarter-final just 48 hours earlier, on Monday.

A long trip to Rostov, which is approximately 1,000km south of Moscow, the day after the domestic cup tie would have tested their resolve.

Mourinho has already criticised the scheduling of the Chelsea game on the Monday for TV purposes.

Rostov, who beat Sparta Prague in the last 32, finished second in the Russian Premier League last season.

Elsewhere in the draw, Tottenham’s conquerors Gent were drawn against Genk in an all-Belgian tie.

There was also an all-German match-up as Schalke were paired with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Roma, one of the competition favourites, will face Lyon while Celta Vigo were drawn against Krasnodar.

Europa League last-16 draw:

Celta Vigo v FC Krasnodar

Apoel v Anderlecht

Schalke v Borussia Munchengladbach

Lyon v Roma

FC Rostov v Manchester United

Olympiakos v Besiktas

Gent v Genk

FC Copenhagen v Ajax

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.