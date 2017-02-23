Connor Ronan could miss rest of season due to back injury

Wolves’ teenage midfielder Connor Ronan seems likely to miss the rest of the Championship season after suffering a stress fracture in his back, his manager Paul Lambert has confirmed.

Just a week after hailing the 18 year-old’s progress and suggesting that he is destined for big things, Lambert said that the Republic of Ireland youth international, who has made six first team appearances, faces “a good few months out,” as a result of the injury.

“He just needs to come over this little hurdle and we’ll get him right for the start of next season,” said the Scot. “In the games he’s played he’s probably been one of our best players, so he’s got a big future and he’ll come back strong.”

The Rochdale born player, who will turn 19 in a couple of weeks, has attracted a lot of attention since making his first team debut in mid-December and featured for the club in their FA Cup win over Liverpool and subsequent defeat by Chelsea.

“He’s a big talent coming through,” said Lambert after the youngster had impressed over 90 minutes in the loss to Wigan last Tuesday night. “He’s been terrific in the three games he’s played for us.

“His general game is really good and he’s only 18. Again, the club’s unearthed a talent who, touch wood, has a big part in the future of this club. He’s one of those kids that I’ve got to the stage where I think – and it’s the same when you watch the under-23s as well – you know exactly what you’re getting from him.

“When he doesn’t perform, that’s a shock. He’s created that himself. He’s comfortable in the first team environment and he thriving on it. The players know how good he is and he has the respect of the senior guys, which is important. They know he can play and he’s a terrific passer and has his set plays. Connor was excellent.”

Ronan previously represented England in a handful of matches but has, more recently, played for Ireland at under-17 and under-19 levels.