Arsene Wenger calls foul on Chelsea’s first goal

Arsene Wenger claimed Chelsea’s opening goal was a clear foul after his Arsenal side were beaten 3-1 at Stamford Bridge by the Premier League leaders.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring when he climbed above Hector Bellerin to head home a rebound, but the Arsenal defender soon left the pitch injured after being caught by an elbow in the incident.

“The first goal was 100 per cent a foul,” Wenger said.

Eden Hazard doubled the lead with a wonderful solo goal early in the second half before former Gunners captain Cesc Fabregas finished them off with five minutes to go, lobbing home after a mistake from ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Olivier Giroud scored a consolation goal in stoppage time.

“The second goal was a little bit of a killer for us,” Wenger added on Sky Sports 1. “It made it much more difficult for us. We had the right attitude but lacked a little bit of experience. Even our experienced players did not play their best today.”

Gary Cahill admitted thoughts of revenge gave Chelsea added motivation after their 3-0 defeat at the Emirates earlier this season.

“It should have been 3-0 here,” the Chelsea captain said. “But, no, fantastic. We put away our opportunities, and put things right. I felt like a bit of a mug after that game (in September) but football gives you opportunities to put things right. We did just that.”

Antonio Conte admitted he was disappointed to see his side concede a late consolation goal, but could not otherwise complain.

“It was a good game,” he said. “It wasn’t easy against a really good team with a lot of good players. We played a good game with good intensity and good organisation. I’m really pleased for my players because I think they are deserving of this.”

Eden Hazard’s goal to make it 2-0 was the highlight of the afternoon.

“It’s always good to score beautiful goals against massive teams and I did that today,” the Belgian said. “We scored three beautiful goals and deserved the win.”