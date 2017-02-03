Premier League’s top clubs still want individual TV deal, says Ayre

Liverpool manager Klopp calls on his players to be more streetwise ahead of Hull visit

Andy Hunter

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed by David Luiz’s free-kick at Anfield. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed by David Luiz’s free-kick at Anfield. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

 

The Premier League’s wealthiest clubs remain keen to sell broadcasting rights on a club-by-club basis and end the equal distribution of TV revenue, Liverpool’s chief executive, Ian Ayre, has confirmed.

Liverpool’s outgoing CEO said a threatened break-up of the Premier League’s collective broadcasting deal “is still being debated” in the boardrooms of leading clubs despite the current model generating over £10 billion between 2016-19. The admission will alarm other top-flight clubs, who share the spoils of collective selling at home and overseas.

Ayre caused controversy in 2011 when he revealed Liverpool were leading calls for overseas TV rights to be sold on an individual basis. Despite fierce opposition within the Premier League, and Spain abandoning their individual broadcasting model last season, the Anfield official claims the idea is still alive.

“I think the Premier League is the beacon of success for all league football,” said Ayre, who has brought forward plans to leave Liverpool to the end of the month and agreed to become managing director at 1860 Munich. “The equalities that exist in it are right to a degree and the way it’s governed – I’m talking about the Premier League rather than English football. There’s so much that so many leagues can learn from the Premier League. There are still things to make better.

Decline

“I was supposedly very outspoken early on in my time here about whether the bigger brands in English football should share a bigger part of the spoils. I still believe that is true. At that time, I also said I thought that not doing that would have some effect on the decline of English football in Europe – that’s coming to pass.

“It’s something to look at and it’s something that is still being debated within English football.”

Liverpool visit Hull City on Saturday with Jürgen Klopp admitting his team need to become more streetwise. Klopp was impressed not only by David Luiz’s free-kick when Chelsea drew at Anfield on Tuesday but examples of title-winning nous throughout Antonio Conte’s side. And he accepts Liverpool must catch up.

“I am not sure if you can force something like this on players but it’s a good thing to have in football,” the manager said. “If you are a clever side it is part of the football skills. They are more experienced and sometimes more clever or smart, however you want to say it, with the situation with the free-kick. In the end it is a great free-kick, too.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.