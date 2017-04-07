Arsène Wenger: Alexis Sánchez wants to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes striker Alexis Sanchez wants to stay at the club as he once again refused to be drawn on his own future.

The Chilean’s contract expires at the end of next season and it has been reported that the 28-year-old will only stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond that if the club matches his ambition.

When asked if Sanchez’s decision could also come down to money, Wenger said: “I believe that basically he wants to stay at the club and it’s down to finding an agreement with his agent.

“I think the players first have to see are they are happy to the club and after (that) most of the time it’s down to finding an agreement, but the finances are involved in it, yes.”

Speaking at his press conference to preview Arsenal’s home clash with Crystal Palace on Monday night, Wenger played it cool as he straight-batted questions designed to catch him out as speculation continues to rage over his Gunners future.

The 67-year-old is still yet to announce whether he will remain beyond the end of the current campaign.

Fan protests calling for Wenger to go had gathered pace in recent weeks but a 3-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday night ended with supporters staying behind to chant the Frenchman’s name.

When asked whether an announcement would come from himself or the club, Wenger simply said: “From the club.”

Another question followed asking there were any pre-requisites in any potential new deal to which he replied: “No, nothing to add to that.”

Arsenal’s pre-season plans were brought up with the aim of catching Wenger out but the question was again met with a straightforward response: “Of course (plans are in place for pre-season). No (that does not suggest he will stay), it’s just that I do my job to plan for the future of the club.”

“I cannot not tell you now (if a decision will come before the end of the season) because I don’t know, I am focused on our next game.”