Cork City hope to bring in crowds and extend winning streak

Third-placed Derry City travel south without a number of key players

Paul Buttner

Cork’s Garry Buckley and Conor Clifford of Dundalk during last month’s game at Turner’s Cross. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho.

Cork’s Garry Buckley and Conor Clifford of Dundalk during last month’s game at Turner’s Cross. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho.

 

With close to 7,000 having attended their win over champions Dundalk in their last home game, Cork City anticipate another big crowd at Turner’s Cross on Friday night for the visit of Derry City (Live on RTÉ2, 7.30)as they bid to extend their winning start to the season to eight games.

John Caulfield’s side have already opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier Division table as they prepare to host a Derry side whose four-match winning start to the campaign ended when they lost at home to Bray Wanderers last week, their first game since the sudden death of their captain Ryan McBride.

“We always get a good crowd for Derry anyway, said Caulfield. “There is certainly a good vibe around the place at the moment and we need all the support we can get. The noise and the passion coming from the crowd does have an effect.”

Calf injury

Midfielder Greg Bolger could return from a calf injury for Cork, though club captain John Dunleavy will need to prove his fitness. Striker Achille Campion remains out injured.

Third-placed Derry travel without striker Rory Patterson who has been ruled out for up to three months with a fractured ankle.

Kenny Shiels, the Derry manager, may also be missing attacking midfielder Barry McNamee due to a hamstring strain while he has further injury concerns over defenders Dean Jarvis and Aaron Barry.

Sent off in the defeat to Cork a fortnight ago, striker Ciaran Kilduff returns from suspension for second-placed Dundalk’s trip to Finn Harps.

Manager Stephen Kenny also hopes to have midfielders Patrick McEleney and captain Stephen O’Donnell back fit, though right-back Sean Gannon (knee) has joined Robbie Benson (hamstring) with long-term injuries.

“We’ll have to produce some performance to get a result against them,” said Finn Harps’ manager Ollie Horgan, who doesn’t expect defender Damian McNulty nor strikers Ciaran O’Connor and Danny Morrissey to be fit due to hamstring injuries while midfielders Gareth Harkin (groin) and Barry Molloy (calf) are also struggling.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.