South African sides set to join revamped Pro12

Cheetahs and Southern Kings to be added for 2017/18 season, according to reports
Cheetah’s captain and Springbok Francois Venter in action against the Sharks. Photograph: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Cheetah’s captain and Springbok Francois Venter in action against the Sharks. Photograph: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images

 

Two South African sides are set to join the Pro12 from September 2017.

According to reports from BBC Sport, the Cheetahs and Southern Kings will be added to the competition for the 2017/18 season.

The two teams are to be cut from the Super Rugby competition on July 7th as it is reduced from 18 to 15 teams.

And they are set to join a new 14-team league, along with the four Irish provinces and teams from Wales, Scotland and Italy.

It is yet to be decided whether the new league would see each team play each other home and away in the current format, or whether it would be split into two seven-team conferences.

The home of European Champions Saracens - Allianz Park - has been touted as a potential home venue for some of the side’s home game.

The Southern Kings and Cheetahs currently lie in 11th and 15th position in the overall Super Rugby table, having won four and three fixtures respectively.

On May 20th the Cheetahs were beaten 61-7 by the Hurricanes, who last week drew 31-31 with the touring Lions.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.