South African sides set to join revamped Pro12

Two South African sides are set to join the Pro12 from September 2017.

According to reports from BBC Sport, the Cheetahs and Southern Kings will be added to the competition for the 2017/18 season.

The two teams are to be cut from the Super Rugby competition on July 7th as it is reduced from 18 to 15 teams.

And they are set to join a new 14-team league, along with the four Irish provinces and teams from Wales, Scotland and Italy.

It is yet to be decided whether the new league would see each team play each other home and away in the current format, or whether it would be split into two seven-team conferences.

The home of European Champions Saracens - Allianz Park - has been touted as a potential home venue for some of the side’s home game.

The Southern Kings and Cheetahs currently lie in 11th and 15th position in the overall Super Rugby table, having won four and three fixtures respectively.

On May 20th the Cheetahs were beaten 61-7 by the Hurricanes, who last week drew 31-31 with the touring Lions.