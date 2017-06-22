Simon Zebo misses Japan Test after aggravating knee injury

Andrew Conway moves to fullback with Jacob Stockdale recalled for his second cap

Gavin Cummiskey in Tokyo

Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale will make his second Test start against Japan. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Simon Zebo and Dan Leavy miss out on selection for Ireland’s second test against Japan in Tokyo stadium this Saturday (kick-off 6.40am).

Zebo carried a knee injury into summer, and damaged it again on tour, so Andrew Conway moves to fullback with Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale recalled for his second cap.

Joe Schmidt intends to use his entire touring party as the uncapped John Cooney provides scrumhalf cover at the expense of Luke McGrath.

Sean Reidy also makes the bench with Josh van der Flier returning to the openside flank in place of Leavy.

Andrew Porter is named ahead of Finlay Bealham but John Ryan remains the starting tighthead prop.

Bealham, Leavy and McGrath missed training on Tuesday due to injuries sustained during the 50-22 victory in Shizuoka last Saturday.

Other changes see both Scannell brothers drop to the bench as James Tracy starts at hooker instead of Niall with Luke Marshall returning at inside centre instead of Rory. Quinn Roux misses out entirely as Schmidt pairs Kieran Treadwell and Devin Toner in the secondrow, while James Ryan returns to the match day squad.

Toner will win his 50th cap, an admirable achievement for someone whose international career only really began on the 2013 North American tour. Before then the 30 year old had just three caps, all in 2010, but he became an ever present in the Ireland pack until dropped for Iain Henderson against England last March.

IRELAND: Andrew Conway; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Luke Marshall, Jacob Stockdale; Paddy Jackson, Kieran Marmion; Cian Healy, James Tracy, John Ryan; Kieran Treadwell, Devin Toner; Rhys Ruddock (c), Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Sean Reidy, John Cooney, Rory Scannell, Tiernan O’Halloran.

