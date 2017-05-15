Sean Cronin a major doubt for Leinster’s clash with Scarlets

Leinster look set to be without hooker Sean Cronin for Friday night’s Pro12 semi-final against the Scarlets at the RDS (7.45).

Cronin suffered a neck injury in the Champions Cup semi-final against Clermont Auvergne and, while he hasn’t been ruled out at this point, Stuart Lancaster suggested that he is the one facing the biggest challenge in the race to be fit.

Robbie Henshaw sustained a rib injury in the second half of the Clermont match and he will have to train on Monday afternoon if he is make the side for the Scarlets match, the same deadline as Sean O’Brien, who has returned to full training after a month out with a hamstring issue.

The Leinster players have a rest day tomorrow and will be back on the pitch on Wednesday ahead of the team announcement on Thursday. There was no further clarification on the ongoing rehabilitation of Jamie Heaslip (back) and Rob Kearney (bicep and knee), so neither will be involved against the Welsh club.

Dominic Ryan had an operation on his bicep and won’t play against this season.