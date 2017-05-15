Sean Cronin a major doubt for Leinster’s clash with Scarlets

Sean O’Brien has returned to full training after a month out with a hamstring issue

John O'Sullivan

Leinster’s Sean Cronin looks set to miss their Pro12 semi-final clash with Scarlets. Photo: Inpho

Leinster’s Sean Cronin looks set to miss their Pro12 semi-final clash with Scarlets. Photo: Inpho

 

Leinster look set to be without hooker Sean Cronin for Friday night’s Pro12 semi-final against the Scarlets at the RDS (7.45).

Cronin suffered a neck injury in the Champions Cup semi-final against Clermont Auvergne and, while he hasn’t been ruled out at this point, Stuart Lancaster suggested that he is the one facing the biggest challenge in the race to be fit.

Robbie Henshaw sustained a rib injury in the second half of the Clermont match and he will have to train on Monday afternoon if he is make the side for the Scarlets match, the same deadline as Sean O’Brien, who has returned to full training after a month out with a hamstring issue.

The Leinster players have a rest day tomorrow and will be back on the pitch on Wednesday ahead of the team announcement on Thursday. There was no further clarification on the ongoing rehabilitation of Jamie Heaslip (back) and Rob Kearney (bicep and knee), so neither will be involved against the Welsh club.

Dominic Ryan had an operation on his bicep and won’t play against this season.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.