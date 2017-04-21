Munster A come from behind to capture British & Irish Cup

The Irish side trailed by 18 points after just 15 minutes

Munster’s Cian Bohane lifts the British & Irish Cup. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Munster A 29 Jersey Reds 28

Munster won the British & Irish Cup as they came from behind to defeat Jersey Reds at Musgrave Park.

Jersey raced into an 18-0 lead after 15 minutes with tries by Nick Scott and Joe Buckle. Callum Sheedy added two penalties and a conversion.

A try from Gavin Coombes converted by David Johnston left the visitors 18-7 ahead at half time.

Kevin O’Byrne scored a try for Munster and Johnston converted inside the opening minute of the second half but a try from Kevin Hardy converted by Sheedy made it 25-14.

Tries from Johnston and Wootton and a Johnston conversion gave Munster a 26-25 lead.

Sheedy and Johnston exchanged penalties for a famous Munster win.

MUNSTER A: S Fitzgerald; D Goggin, S Arnold, C Bohane (capt), A Wootton; D Johnston, J Poland; P McCabe, K O’Byrne, B Scott; M Chisholm, D O’Shea; G Coombes, C Oliver, R Copeland.

Replacements: L O’Connor for McCabe (52 min); F Wycherley for O’Shea (52 min); D Casey for O’Byrne (64 min); F Wycherley for Chisholm (69 min); S O’Connor for Copeland (73 min); G O’Shea for Arnold (77 min).

JERSEY REDS: R Adair; G Watkins, J Davies, A Ma’afu, N Scott; C Sheedy, K Hardy; J Woolmore, J Buckle, S Kerrod; J Voss, P Phillips; J Freeman (capt), G Graham, N Haining.

Replacements: S McCarthy for Woolmore (53 min); U Kolo’ofa’I for Phillips (53 min); N Selway for Buckle (52 min); M Argyle for Graham (66 min); L Robling for Adair (71); J Dudley for Hardy (79 min).

Referee: C Maxwell-Keys (RFU).

