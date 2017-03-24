Peter O’Mahony leads Munster XV to take on Zebre

Tyler Bleyendaal is the only change to the backline with four fresh faces in the pack

Updated: 31 minutes ago

The Munster squad during training this week at University Limerick. Photograph: Inpho

In naming his matchday 23 for Saturday’s trip to Parma, Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has made five changes to the side that defeated Cardiff Blues in round 17.

Returning are the international trio of Niall Scannell, John Ryan and captain Peter O’Mahony, as they all start in a pack that also sees the return of Jack O’Donoghue at number eight. He’s back in the team after successfully rehabbing an ankle injury sustained against Ospreys.

In a positional switch, on making his 70th appearance for the province, Dave O’Callaghan makes his first start at lock, joining Billy Holland in a new second row partnership.

Tyler Bleyendaal is the only change to the backline as the Kiwi outhalf resumes his half back pairing with Duncan Williams, while Andrew Conway is named at fullback after making his international debut against England at the Aviva last Saturday.

Prop James Cronin is included in the replacements after successfully rehabbing a finger injury sustained against Racing 92 at the end of January, and David Johnston is named in his first match-day squad of the season.

MUNSTER: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Dave O’Callaghan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (captain), Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Darren O’Shea, Conor Oliver, Angus Lloyd, David Johnston, Dan Goggin.

