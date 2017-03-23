Nigel Carolan leaves U20s to take up Connacht post

Peter Malone to take charge of underage side for Junior World Championship

John O'Sullivan

Nigel Carolan will step down as Ireland under-20 coach to join the coaching staff at Connacht. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Nigel Carolan will step down as Ireland under-20 coach to join the coaching staff at Connacht. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

 

Nigel Carolan will step down as Ireland under-20 head coach after a very successful time in charge to take up the position under a new Connacht coaching ticket headed by Kieran Keane from next season. Jimmy Duffy was also promoted to the backroom team.

Carolan, who led the Ireland team to the Junior (U20) World Championship final last year where they were beaten by hosts England, having become the first Irish men’s national team to beat New Zealand en route to the final, will step down with immediate effect.

His assistant coach, Peter Malone, will act as interim head coach to the Irish 20s for the Junior World Championship in Georgia in June. Ulster’s academy director and former Ireland international scrumhalf Kieran Campbell will coach the backs during the tournament.

Carolan, who leaves a rich legacy with the national underage side, said: “To coach at the top level in Connacht is a huge honour and I’m delighted to get this opportunity. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my 13 years working with the [Connacht] Academy and I am really proud of what we have achieved here.

“For me personally, I think the time is right to move on to a new challenge and I’m really looking forward to working with Kieran and with Jimmy once again.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.