Marnitz Boshoff back in the fold for Connacht

Connacht outhalf Marnitz Boshoff is in line for a return to action after nearly five months out of action. The 28-year-old is available for Connacht’s final Pro12 home fixture this season against title-chasing Scarlets on Saturday.

Boshoff returned from South Africa following the sudden death of his father to help run the sideline for Connacht against Leinster, and has now used last week’s break to get back to full match fitness.

“There were a few days off for some guys last week, but players who were down on minutes were in for a conditioning week and rehab week, and so Marnitz is back to full fitness and available,” explained backs coach Conor McPhillips.

The former Golden Lion, who injured his shoulder in his first match in December, had been due to return against Glasgow before the family bereavement.

“Marnitz has been unlucky. We were excited getting him here, and then, in his first start for us, he got injured and was out for a long time. Then there was the tragedy at home which he had to deal with himself,” added McPhillips. “But we are his family and we are looking after him and trying to get him back to a good place for himself.

“I think he is excited to be playing rugby, which is what he loves. It is nice to have him back and with the lads who take care of him.”

Boshoff could be joined by wing Cian Kelleher, who was integrated into training this week following a similar time sidelined with a hamstring injury. It is good timing for Connacht with Niyi Adeolokun ruled out for five weeks with a similar injury, while Matt Healy has “partially” returned to training having recovered from a hand injury and Steve Crosbie is doubtful with a shoulder knock.

Both lock Quinn Roux and backrow Eoin McKeon have completed return to play protocols for concussion, while prop Conor Carey is being integrated into training after a long-term foot injury.

McPhillips, who after 15 years as a player, analyst and now backs coach leaves Connacht to join Pat Lam in Bristol at the end of the season, says Saturday’s final home league fixture, is both “exciting and emotional”.

“Our sole focus is to just to get into Champions Cup rugby and that would be very satisfying to finish off like that.”

“Scarlets have X-factor in their backs and, like Leinster, they have the confidence of a winning mentality and that is massive, so it will be a tough task but we are ready for it.

“It’s our home ground, we are always passionate at home, we want to get back to winning ways. We have been disappointed with ourselves and for our supporters, and it could be our last home game so we want to go out on a high.”