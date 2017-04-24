Donncha O’Callaghan pens new deal with Worcester

The 38-year-old Irish lock will spend another year with the English Premiership side

Donncha O’Callaghan has agreed a new one-year contract with Worcester Warriors. Photo: Getty Images

Donncha O’Callaghan has agreed a new one-year contract with Worcester Warriors. Photo: Getty Images

 

Second-row Donncha O’Callaghan has agreed a new one-year contract with Worcester Warriors.

The 38-year-old lock, who toured New Zealand with the British & Irish Lions in 2005 and South Africa four years later, has made 19 appearances for the Warriors in the Aviva Premiership this season and was appointed captain by new director of rugby Gary Gold.

The former Ireland international arrived at Sixways in September 2015 following a 17-year spell with Munster.

O’Callaghan said: “Our recent form has been reasonably encouraging and that provides us with a decent platform for next season.

“People often talk about what Warriors can become but it really is time we started to deliver consistent success on the field. Nothing else is acceptable.

“I believe we have the staff and the squad to compete next season, and I am really excited by the challenge.”

Gold added: “Donncha is a phenomenon. He must be one of the most professional rugby players in the world and the manner in which he prepares for matches, mentally and physically, is an outstanding example for any young player.

“We are delighted he has agreed to remain with the club next season.”

Meanwhile, Connacht have signed young Irish lock Gavin Thornbury on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old recently spent six months in New Zealand where he initially joined club side Border on the North Island. Having helped Border to title glory in the Wanganui premier club competition, the former Ireland under-20’s player earned a place in the Wanganui provincial representative team, who play in the Heartland Championship – the tier below New Zealand’s Mitre 10 Cup. The 6-foot 7-inch lock was part of the Wanganui team that won the Meads Cup in October 2016.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.