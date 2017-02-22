Francis Saili cleared of high tackle complaint and free to play Scarlets

Munster centre Francis Saili has been cleared to play the Scarlets this Friday night, after a disciplinary panel reviewed a citing complaint against him on Wednesday morning.

The All Black had been cited for an alleged illegal high tackle during the province’s Pro12 win away to the Ospreys last Saturday.

The incident in question related to a halting tackle on opposion centre Ashley Beck, to deny a try, in the 51st minute of the 25-23 win.

Referee Marius Mitrea gave no sanction to Saili following his TMO’s decision to award no try.

The panel, who convened in Edinburgh, “did find an act of foul play had been committed, however, the panel was satisfied that it did not pass the red card test.”

Meanwhile Connacht centre Bundee Aki will return to full training this week, ahead of the province’s Pro12 trip to Treviso on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since undergoing ankle surgery in December.