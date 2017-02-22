Carolan rings the changes for French exam

Ireland coach names his Under-20s side to face France on Friday night

John O'Sullivan

Ireland coach Nigel Carolan talks to his players after their win over Italy. Photograph: Inpho

Ireland coach Nigel Carolan talks to his players after their win over Italy. Photograph: Inpho

 

Ireland Under-20 coach Nigel Carolan has made several changes to the side that beat Italy for Friday night’s Six Nations meeting with France at Donnybrook on Friday night (8pm, live on RTE 2).

Ulster’s Rob Lyttle, who has played at senior level for the province, will make his debut at fullback, Tommy O’Brien will start at outside centre, and Bill Johnston returns for his first game with the underage national side since damaging a shoulder in last year’s World Cup campaign.

Jack Kelly (shoulder), Gavin Mullin (hamstring) and Johnny McPhillips (groin) are injured while Trinity’s Colm Hogan is slightly unlucky to miss out after playing in the victories against Scotland and Italy. Jack Regan is named in the secondrow in the absence of Fineen Wycherley – the latter required by Munster – with Marcus Rea replaced the injured Cillian Gallagher (shoulder) in the backrow.

Calvin Nash becomes the third Irish captain of the campaign. Peter Cooper is fit again after missing the last game and is joined by a couple of several new faces on the bench in Ronan Kelleher (brother of Cian), Sean Masterson (brother of Eoin) and Alex McHenry, a son of former European Tour professional golfer, John.     

Ireland: R Lyttle (QUB); J Larmour (St Mary’s College), T O’Brien (UCD), C Frawley (UCD), C Nash (Young Munster, capt); B Johnston (Garryowen), J Stewart (QUB); J Conway (UL Bohemian), T McElroy (Lansdowne), C Connolly (Dublin University); J Regan (UCD), O Dowling (Lansdowne); M Rea (QUB), P Boyle (Lansdowne), C Doris (St Mary’s College). Replacements: R Kelleher (UCD), R Mulvihill (UCD), P Cooper (Belfast Harlequins), G Coombes (Young Munster), S Masterson (Connacht), J Lyons (Young Munster), C Fitzgerald (Shannon), A McHenry (Cork Constitution).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.