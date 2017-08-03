Connacht sign Australian outhalf Andrew Deegan

Connacht have announced the signing of outhalf Andrew Deegan from Super Rugby side the New South Wales Waratahs.

The news comes the day after the province confirmed Springbok Marnitz Boshoff would be released from his contract a year early on compassionate grounds.

22-year-old Deegan has been capped by both Australia under-20s and Australia schoolboys, and joins up with new head coach Kieran Keane in Galway.

On the new signing, Connacht’s assistant coach Nigel Carolan said: “Andrew is a very highly-rated young player who has already gained a lot of experience in Australia. He has huge potential and we are delighted to welcome him to the province.”

On his move to the Sportsground, Deegan said: “I am really excited to get the opportunity to join Connacht and have only heard great things about the club, the community, and how supportive the fans are.

“I am delighted to become a part of that and I hope I can add to the success Connacht have enjoyed in recent times”.