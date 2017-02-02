Six Nations: All of the starting lineups for the opening weekend
It’s Scotland v Ireland, England v France and Italy v Wales to kick the tournament off
Garry Ringrose starts for Ireland in their opening Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield. Photo: Garry Carr/Inpho
SCOTLAND V IRELAND (SATURDAY, 2.25)
Scotland: Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors); Sean Maitland (Saracens), Huw Jones (Stormers), Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors); Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors), Greig Laidlaw (Gloucester, captain); Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Richie Gray (Toulouse); Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Josh Strauss (Glasgow Warriors). Replacements: Ross Ford (Edinburgh), Gordon Reid (Glasgow Warriors), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), John Barclay (Scarlets), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Duncan Weir (Edinburgh), Mark Bennett (Glasgow Warriors).
Ireland: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Simon Zebo; Paddy Jackson, Conor Murray; Jack McGrath, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, Devin Toner; CJ Stander, Sean O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Ultan Dillane, Josh van der Flier, Kieran Marmion, Ian Keatley, Tommy Bowe.
ENGLAND V FRANCE (SATURDAY, 4.50)
England: M Brown (Harlequins); J May (Gloucester), J Joseph (Bath), O Farrell (Saracens), E Daly (Wasps); G Ford (Bath), B Youngs (Leicester); J Marler (Harlequins), D Hartley (Northampton, capt), D Cole (Leicester); J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton); M Itoje (Saracens), T Wood (Northampton), N Hughes (Wasps). Replacements: J George (Saracens), M Mullan (Wasps), K Sinckler (Harlequins), T Harrison (Northampton), J Haskell (Wasps), D Care (Harlequins), B Te’o (Worcester), J Nowell (Exeter).
France: Scott Spedding, Noa Nakaitaci, Remi Lamerat, Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Camille Lopez, Baptiste Serin; Cyril Baille, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Uini Atonio, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Yoann Maestri, Damien Chouly, Kevin Gourdon, Louis Picamoles. Replacements: Clement Maynadier, Rabah Slimani, Xavier Chiocci, Arthur Iturria, Loann Goujon, Maxime Machenaud, Jean Marc Doussain, Yoann Huget.
ITALY V WALES (SUNDAY, 2.0)
Italy: E Padovani (Zebre); G Bisegni (Zebre), T Benvenuti (Treviso), L McLean (Treviso), G Venditti (Zebre); C Canna (Zebre), E Gori (Treviso); A Lovotti (Zebre), O Gega (Treviso), L Cittadini (Bayonne); M Fuser (Treviso), G Biagi (Zebre); A Steyn (Treviso), M Mbanda (Zebre), S Parisse (Stade Francais, capt). Replacements: L Ghiraldini (Toulouse), S Panico (Calvisano), P Ceccarelli (Zebre), J Furno (Zebre), F Minto (Treviso), G Bronzini (Treviso), T Allan (Treviso), M Campagnaro (Exeter).
Wales: L Halfpenny (Toulon); G North (Northampton), J Davies (Scarlets), S Williams (Scarlets), L Williams (Scarlets); D Biggar (Ospreys), R Webb (Ospreys); N Smith (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets), S Lee (Scarlets); J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, captain); S Warburton (Cardiff Blues), J Tipuric (Ospreys), R Moriarty (Gloucester). Replacements: S Baldwin (Ospreys), R Evans (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), C Hill (Newport Gwent Dragons), J King (Ospreys), G Davies (Scarlets), S Davies (Ospreys), J Roberts (Harlequins).