Irish quintet take places on bench for Munster's rescheduled trip

Dave Kilcoyne, Billy Holland, Tommy O’Donnell and Rory Scannell all involved

Rory Scannell returns from Irish camp to take his place on the bench for Munster on Friday night. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

A much changed Munster side has been named for Friday night’s rescheduled Pro12 encounter against Edinburgh - with no less than 11 changes to the side the defeated Racing 92 in the Champions Cup in Thomond Park less than a fortnight ago.

With four changes to the backline, Calvin Nash, in his first year of the academy, will make his debut starting on the wing after a string of impressive performances with Munster A and his club side Young Munster.

Fellow academy player and clubmate Dan Goggin renews his midfield partnership with Francis Saili after the pair last started against Connacht in December.

Duncan Williams is introduced at scrumhalf joining number 10 Tyler Bleyendaal who will captain the province for the first time, while another first sees Jaco Taute make the positional switch to fullback.

In the forwards lock Jean Kleyn is the only player to retain this place this week and he is joined in the engine room by Dave Foley who has overcome a wrist injury to start.

In an all new front row Peter McCabe makes his first start for the province joining hooker Rhys Marshall and tighthead prop Stephen Archer on his 100th Pro12 appearance. Following injury to James Cronin, McCabe returned to the province after a short loan spell with Connacht.

Similarly there is a new look back row for Friday’s encounter with Dave O’Callaghan, the academy’s Conor Oliver and Jack O’Donoghue all introduced.

Returning from Irish camp this weekend Dave Kilcoyne, Billy Holland, Tommy O’Donnell and Rory Scannell have all been named in the replacements for the trip to Myreside .

MUNSTER: Jaco Taute; Calvin Nash, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin; Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal Capt, Duncan Williams; Peter McCabe, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Dave Foley; Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland, Tommy O’Donnell, Angus Lloyd, Rory Scannell.

