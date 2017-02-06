Sergio Parisse facing fitness battle ahead of Ireland clash

Italy talisman underwent MRI scan on Sunday following Six Nations defeat to Wales

Sergio Parisse is facing a fitness battle ahead of Italy’s Six Nations clash with Ireland. Photograph: Inpho/Matteo Ciambelli

Sergio Parisse is facing a fitness battle ahead of Italy’s Six Nations clash with Ireland. Photograph: Inpho/Matteo Ciambelli

 

Italy talisman Sergio Parisse faces a battle to recover from a neck injury in time to face Ireland in Rome on Saturday.

The 33-year-old number eight underwent an MRI scan on Sunday night following Italy’s 33-7 RBS 6 Nations defeat to Wales at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy’s medics believe Parisse has avoided serious injury, but must still prove his match fitness this week.

Head coach Conor O’Shea will doubtless give the 122-cap player as much leeway as possible to recover.

“Parisse yesterday underwent an MRI scan after trauma to his neck that he reported from the match,” said Italy team manager Luigi Troiani.

“The examination did not show anything special, and already this morning he showed great signs of improvement.

“Tomorrow we hope to get him back on the pitch, to start to prepare for the match against Ireland.”

Italy seized an early lead against Wales in Rome in Sunday’s Six Nations opener, Eduardo Gori’s converted try stunning Rob Howley’s side.

Jonathan Davies, Liam Williams and George North ran in second-half tries, however, as Wales powered home for a comfortable victory.

Former Ireland full-back O’Shea has made no secret of the size of his task with the Azzurri, but masterminded a stunning 20-18 win over South Africa in the November Test series.

Now the former Harlequins boss will coach a Test match team against his native Ireland for the first time, and he will be desperate to have captain and superstar Parisse fit and firing.

Forwards coach Giampiero De Carli insists Italy pushed Wales into a contest for three quarters of Sunday’s clash — and now challenged his men to raise their level once again when Ireland pitch up in Rome.

“The team, up to a quarter of an hour from the end, was in the game and this is a fact,” said De Carli.

“But we must take the result for what it is and look at the good things we have done and are doing.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.