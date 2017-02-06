Johnny Sexton back running but management unable to provide prognosis

No player, including Johnny Sexton, has been ruled out of the Irish squad for the second game of the Six Nations Championship against Italy next weekend in Rome.

Irish team manager Paul Dean said that coach Joe Schmidt hoped to be able to select from a full squad, although none of the players had engaged in any training prior to Monday’s press conference in their Kildare base.

“At this stage no one is out of contention, we are hoping that everyone will be in with a chance. We have to manage everyone’s training load to give everyone a chance.” said manager Dean adding that no new players had been added to the squad in the wake of Ireland’s surprise opening defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.

That suggests Sexton, Peter O’Mahony and Andrew Trimble, all of whom did not figure in Ireland’s first match due to injury, are theoretically able to play.

Dean, however, was unable to give a detailed update on Sexton’s condition. The Irish outhalf remained in Dublin last week, where he attended the Sports Clinic in Santry.

“It’s hard to tell but we just have to make sure they are ready to play,” said Dean. On Sexton, his inclusion at this point of the week is based more on hope than on medical advice coming from Ireland as no medical information was available.

“He (Sexton) is being managed by the medics. I can’t give a prognosis. He is continuing to rehab and his progress is being monitored but he is back running” said the manager. “No one has been added to the squad. Johnny as you well know would play today if you let him but we have to monitor his recovery and make sure that he is fine.”

Prop Tadhg Furlong has a bruised shoulder but is expected to train during the week and be available, while Ulster winger Trimble was expected to train on Monday along with Andrew Conway.

“A lot of the guys were bruised both mentally and physically after the weekend,” said Dean. “Tadgh Furlong has a bruised shoulder but he will be fine. Peter O’Mahony is progressing well following his hamstring issue and will recommence running today. Donnacha Ryan and Finlay Bealham both trained fully at the end of last week and will be fully available this week.

“Andrew Trimble has progressed well and is expected to train later today. Andrew Conway has rehabbed his groin issue. He will train later today. I spoke to him last night and he was very positive. He can’t wait to get involved.”