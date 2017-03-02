Billy Vunipola back in contention for England

England’s defence of their Six Nations title has been handed a major boost with Billy Vunipola in contention to make his Saracens comeback on Sunday, meaning he could potentially face Scotland next weekend.

Vunipola, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since November, would be in the frame for the Calcutta Cup match if he comes through Saracens’ trip to Newcastle unscathed.

Eddie Jones has lamented the absence of Vunipola’s ball-carrying and while the 24-year-old was not initially expected to feature in the Six Nations, he has taken a full part in Saracens training this week.

Jones has been hopeful Vunipola would be available to face Ireland on March 18th and last Friday he said: “It’s pretty positive. We’re working with Saracens to see when he’s going to be available to play. We haven’t written off the hope he’ll play in the Six Nations. He’s looking fit.”

Vunipola’s return would be welcomed by Jones, whose side can equal the record number of consecutive wins by a tier-one nation, 18, when they face Scotland.

Not fit

Nathan Hughes has played all three Six Nations matches at number eight so far but with Chris Robshaw also sidelined and James Haskell deemed not fit enough to start against France or Wales, the England backrow has had an inexperienced feel to it.

Vunipola had surgery after picking up the injury in the autumn victory over Argentina and last week underwent a medical assessment at England’s Bagshot training base. His brother Mako also missed the first part of the Championship with a knee injury but made his return off the bench against Italy last Sunday, having played 70 minutes for Saracens the previous weekend.

Mako Vunipola is also set to feature for Saracens against Newcastle as one of six players released from England’s training camp in Oxford to play in the Premiership. Saracens are due to name their team to face Newcastle on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hughes has endured a mixed competition so far – he was outshone by Louis Picamoles against France and while he stuck to the task in Cardiff to his credit, he struggled at times against Wales’s vaunted backrow. Against Italy meanwhile, he was error-prone so if Billy Vunipola proves his fitness on Sunday, it raises the prospect of him playing a part against Scotland.

After victory over Wales last month, Jones said: “You are looking at a deficit of 25 carries a game without the Vunipolas . . . [Billy] might get back for Ireland – he’d be pretty useful off the bench, 150kg.” Guardian Service