Wallaby Scott Fardy confirms he is Leinster-bound

Australian Test flanker expected to join Leo Cullen’s side next season as a secondrow

Wallaby Scott Fardy has confirmed he is set to join Leinster next season.

Fardy, who plays for Super Rugby side the Brumbies, has made 39 appearances for Australia.

37 of his international caps have come at flanker, however it is believed he will join Leo Cullen’s side as a lock, with the province currently well stocked for backrows.

Fardy’s impending move was revealed in the Canberra Times, he said: “It’s still a big year ahead at the Brumbies and I’m looking forward to the season ahead in Canberra.

“I’m also excited about the chance to join Leinster next season. But I’ve got a lot that I want to achieve at the Brumbies and it should be a great year with the boys.”

At six foot six Fardy is tall for a backrow, however just one if his international appearances has come in the engine room - when he came off the bench against Argentina at Twickenham last year.

