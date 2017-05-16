2018 and 2019 Six Nations fixtures announced

The fixtures for the 2018 and 2019 Six Nations have been announced.

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland begin next year’s campaign with a trip to play France, while their tournament ends with a visit to Twickenham to face defending champions England.

In 2019 Ireland welcome England to Dublin on the opening weekend, before travelling to play Wales in the last round of fixtures.

More to follow.

2018 Six Nations fixtures:

February 3rd/4th

Wales v Scotland Sat 2.15

France v Ireland Sat 4.45

Italy v England Sun 3.00

February 10th/11th

Ireland v Italy Sat 2.15

England v Wales Sat 4.45

Scotland v France Sun 3.00

February 17th/18th

Rest week

February 23rd/24th

France v Italy Fri 8.00*

Ireland v Wales Sat 2.15

Scotland v England Sat 4.45

March 3rd/4th

Rest week

March 10th/11th

Ireland v Scotland Sat 2.15

France v England Sat 4.45

Wales v Italy Sun 3.00

March 17th

Italy v Scotland Sat 12.30

England v Ireland Sat 2.45

Wales v France Sat 5.00

2019 Six Nations fixtures:

February 1st/2nd

France v Wales Fri 8.00

Scotland v Italy Sat 2.15

Ireland v England Sat 4.45

February 9th/10th

Scotland v Ireland Sat 2.15

Italy v Wales Sat 4.45

England v France Sun 3.00

February 16th/17th

Rest week

February 23rd/24th

France v Scotland Sat 2.15

Wales v England Sat 4.45

Italy v Ireland Sun 3.00

March 2nd/3rd

Rest week

March 9th/10th

Scotland v Wales Sat 2.15

England v Italy Sat 4.45

Ireland v France Sun 3.00

March 16th

Italy v France Sat 12.30

Wales v Ireland Sat 2.45

England v Scotland 5.00