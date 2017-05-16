2018 and 2019 Six Nations fixtures announced

Ireland begin next year’s competition in Paris and welcome England a year later

Ireland travel to play France on the opening weekend of the 2018 Six Nations. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Ireland travel to play France on the opening weekend of the 2018 Six Nations. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

The fixtures for the 2018 and 2019 Six Nations have been announced.

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland begin next year’s campaign with a trip to play France, while their tournament ends with a visit to Twickenham to face defending champions England.

In 2019 Ireland welcome England to Dublin on the opening weekend, before travelling to play Wales in the last round of fixtures.

More to follow.

2018 Six Nations fixtures:

February 3rd/4th

Wales v Scotland Sat 2.15

France v Ireland Sat 4.45

Italy v England Sun 3.00

February 10th/11th

Ireland v Italy Sat 2.15

England v Wales Sat 4.45

Scotland v France Sun 3.00

February 17th/18th

Rest week

February 23rd/24th

France v Italy Fri 8.00*

Ireland v Wales Sat 2.15

Scotland v England Sat 4.45

March 3rd/4th

Rest week

March 10th/11th

Ireland v Scotland Sat 2.15

France v England Sat 4.45

Wales v Italy Sun 3.00

March 17th

Italy v Scotland Sat 12.30

England v Ireland Sat 2.45

Wales v France Sat 5.00

2019 Six Nations fixtures:

February 1st/2nd

France v Wales Fri 8.00

Scotland v Italy Sat 2.15

Ireland v England Sat 4.45

February 9th/10th

Scotland v Ireland Sat 2.15

Italy v Wales Sat 4.45

England v France Sun 3.00

February 16th/17th

Rest week

February 23rd/24th

France v Scotland Sat 2.15

Wales v England Sat 4.45

Italy v Ireland Sun 3.00

March 2nd/3rd

Rest week

March 9th/10th

Scotland v Wales Sat 2.15

England v Italy Sat 4.45

Ireland v France Sun 3.00

March 16th

Italy v France Sat 12.30

Wales v Ireland Sat 2.45

England v Scotland 5.00

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.